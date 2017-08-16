Jonathan should crawl on his knees to apologise for plundering Nigeria – Lauretta Onochie

By Nwafor Sunday

The Personal Assistant to President Buhari on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, on Tuesday via her tweeter handle lambasted Ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, saying that he should crawl on his knees from his village ‘Otueke’to ‘Kaura Namoda, to apologise for presiding over the plundering of Nigeria.

She said that the government of Ex-president Jonathan was fraught with broken promises, massive corruption and shattered dreams. “It was a government for a few Nigerians,” she said.

According to her, Buhari’s government is the best compared to Jonathan’s, as he (Buhari) included for once in the recent history, children who are now part of the national cake.

In her words via her tweets, “For once in our recent history, children are included in d “gulping” of our national cake. This goes to them directly. Gulp it children!

“King Ahab was not a Nigerian. He had no idea what obtained in Nigeria under Jonathan. Fr. Mbaka was born/bred in Nigeria. He knows Jonathan.

“Ex Pres Jonathan should be crawling on his knees from Otueke to Kaura Namoda, apologising for how he presided over the plundering of Nigeria.

“Jonathan relied on Voodoo economic records which rated the Nigerian economy higher than that of industrialised South African economy……

“The Govt. of Ex Pres. Jonathan was fraught with broken promises, massive corruption and shattered dreams. It was a Govt for a few Nigerians.

“We have not recovered from the news of the amount of cash and properties, recovered from Mrs Diezani Madueke, Jonathan’s Petroleum Minister.

“May we never see PDP again. Never Again!

“Massive oil earnings under Ex- President Jonathan did not benefit Nigerians as he bequeathed a dearth of infrastructures to Pres. Buhari.

However, she ended her statements by citing Joe Igbokw as saying that “120% beyond mathematics, I stand with @MBuhari. He is a man of integrity. Show me another man like him in this nation.”

See tweets bellow:

For once in our recent history, children are included in d “gulping” of our national cake

This goes to them directly

Gulp it children

👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽 https://t.co/FUhQY4QaDf — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) August 14, 2017

King Ahab was not a Nigerian. He had no idea what obtained in Nigeria under Jonathan.

Fr. Mbaka was born/bred in Nigeria. He knows Jonathan https://t.co/9DMMycgSRL — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) August 14, 2017

Ex Pres Jonathan should be crawling on his knees from Otueke to Kaura Namoda, apologising for how he presided over the plundering of Nigeria — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) August 14, 2017

Jonathan relied on Voodoo economic records which rated the Nigerian economy higher than that of industrialised South African economy….. pic.twitter.com/R9iWazIoR4 — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) August 14, 2017

The Govt. of Ex Pres. Jonathan was fraught with broken promises, massive corruption and shattered dreams. It was a Govt for a few Nigerians pic.twitter.com/7i6FMDe8OZ — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) August 14, 2017

We have not recovered from the news of the amount of cash and properties, recovered from Mrs Diezani Madueke, Jonathan’s Petroleum Minister pic.twitter.com/cOTHrg5UOS — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) August 14, 2017

May we never see PDP again. Never Again! pic.twitter.com/AaQeC45Riw — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) August 14, 2017

“120% beyond mathematics, I stand with @MBuhari.

He is a man of integrity. Show me another man like him in this nation.” – Joe Igbokwe pic.twitter.com/Gkb5dD7Khm — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) August 16, 2017