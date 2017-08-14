Itsekiri lauds IG over frozen IRDC’s N2.1bn

By Egufe Yafugborhi

WARRI—THE National Association of Itsekiri Graduates, NAIG, has commended the Inspector of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, over the freezing of seven accounts belonging Itsekiri Regional Development Council, IRDC, credited to the tune of N2.1 billion by Chevron Nigeria Limited, CNL.

The Police, armed with an Abuja High Court order, froze the IRDC accounts in pursuit of an ongoing legal battle by the Igba of Warri, Chief Rita Lori-Ogbebor, before a Delta State High Court, Warri, against some Itsekiri leaders, Chevron and Delta State Govern-ment over perceived diversion of monies voted by Chevron and sundry donors for development of Itsekiri oil communities.

A statement by NAIG President, Collins Edema in Warri yesterday, said: “We could have lost N2.1 billion. Imagine what this amount could achieve in transforming our towns and villages.”

Chief Lori-Ogbebor, in a separate statement, said: “This development is a valued progress and motivation to pursue our resolve to expose all proba-ble rip-off on the Itsekiri oil communities, bring anyone found wanting to book and redirect the people’s monies for genuine trans-formation of their lives.”