Indigenous languages endangered – Bible Society boss

By Olayinka Latona

The General Secretary of Bible Society of Nigeria, Rev Dare Ajiboye, has said the country’s indigenous languages are endangered and could go into extinction if urgent steps are not taken to reverse the trend.

Speaking during a press conference to announce the completion and plan to dedicate the Tiv Revised Bible at the Bible Guest House in Palmgrove, Lagos, Ajiboye said there is a remarkable decline in the usage of indigenous languages by Nigerian youths and children and that many of them cannot read or write in their mother tongue.

He called on government at all levels to take the issue of mother tongues seriously by enforcing that they be taught in schools, adding that a lot of Nigerian languages are endangered and may go into extinction if no concrete steps are taken to prevent them from dying.

In his words: “Our languages in Nigeria used to be 505 but today we talk about 500, what happened to remaining five? And let me tell you many of Nigerian languages are at the verge of extinction because they are not in any way in writing form, they are spoken but not in writing form and any language that is not writing has the propensity to be in the extinction faster than those that are writing.