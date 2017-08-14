I’m not contesting elections in Delta state – Kachikwu

By Michael Eboh

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Mr. Ibe Kachikwu, Monday, dissociated himself from politics in Delta State, stating that he has not indicated interest in running for any elective political office in the state.

In a statement in Abuja, Director Press, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Mr. Idang Alibi, described as fake, the campaign posters of Kachikwu for the 2019 governorship elections in Delta State pasted by unknown persons across the Federal Capital Territory.

Alibi urged stakeholders in both the oil and gas sector and indeed the general public to discountenance these unfounded speculations.

He said, “The office of the Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources hereby dissociates itself from the campaign posters which he has absolutely no knowledge of. The Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources has not indicated any interest in running for any elective political office in Delta State.

“Kachikwu is focused on delivering on the reforms currently being implemented in the petroleum sector under the leadership of President Buhari and Acting President Osinbajo in line with his duties as Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and Chair of the Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC.

“He remains committed to effectively representing his state of origin, Delta State in the federal cabinet to institutionalise transparency, accountability and productivity in the Nigerian oil and gas sector.”

Alibi stated that Kachikwu’s priority was to consolidate on the progress and successes recorded in the petroleum sector and refused to be distracted from this focus.

He said, “It is gratifying that, despite challenges, measurable progress has been made in achieving important milestones under Kachikwu‘s watch and today, the petroleum sector is more transparent and contributes more to the national coffers. Consolidating on this progress remains the priority of Kachikwu and he refuses to be distracted from this focus.

“The Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources assures all Nigerians of his and Government’s continued commitment to the welfare and well-being of the citizenry, while thanking them for usual cooperation and collaboration towards achieving the lofty dreams of a thriving oil and gas sector for Nigeria.”