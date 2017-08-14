Ilori becomes NIA DG

THE Governing Council of the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) has approved the appointment of Mrs. Yetunde Olubunmi Ilori as the substantive Director-General of the Association.

Ilori replaces Mr. Olorundare Sunday Thomas who was appointed Deputy Commissioner for Insurance (Technical) at the National Insurance Commission in April this year. Until her appointment, Ilori was the Chief Executive Officer of Axa Mansard Insurance Plc.

In a statement by the NIA, Ilori has over 32 years experience in the insurance industry and is expected to bring to the Association her industry wide experience which has seen her take up many active roles and appointments during these past years.

A 1984 graduate of Actuarial Science from the University of Lagos, the newly appointed DG/CEO is also a Fellow of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria and an Associate of the Chartered Insurance Institute, London. An alumnus of the Advance Management Programme of the prestigious Lagos Business School, she has served the insurance industry in Nigeria and the African continent in many capacities.