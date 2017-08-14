ICAN appoints Evbodaghe as Registrar/CEO

THE Governing Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) has appointed Mr. John Evbodaghe as Registrar/Chief Executive officer while Dr. Ben Ukaegbu and Mukaila Lawal were appointed Deputy Registrars.

Evbodaghe, a fellow of the institute is a consummate professional whose experience cuts across various sectors of the Nigerian economy and also a versatile administrator well versed in operations and strategic management.

He joined ICAN in 1999 as an Assistant Director in the Public Practice Section. He was the pioneer coordinating Director of ICAN Faculties between April 2008 and March 2009, he was the Director of Membership Affairs from March 2009 to March 2013 and Director of Examinations from March 2013 to March 2016. He became the Deputy Registrar, Technical services effective April 1, 2016.