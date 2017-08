Nigeria’ s hope of clinching a medal at the 2017 IAAF World Championships was dashed as the quartet of Patience Okon George, Abike Funmilola Egbeniyi, Glory Onome Nathaniel and Yinka Ajayi could not match their American counterparts in the 4x400m relays concluded at the Olympic Stadium, London.

The Nigerian ladies ended 5th in a time of 3.26.72 while Team USA won the race in 3:19.02.