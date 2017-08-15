My husband disappears during Eid-el-Kabr, other festivals – Wife tells court

A divorce-seeking housewife, Risikat Ojo, says her husband, Mathew Ojo, deserts home whenever Eid-el-Kabr and other festivals draw nearer in order not to spend money during the festival periods.

Risikat testified on Tuesday in an Idi-Ogungun Customary Court, Agodi, Ibadan, in a divorce suit she filed against her husband.

“My lord, Ojo did not pay my dowry and was in the habit of abandoning me at home and pack out to unknown destination whenever Ileya festival and other festivals draw nearer.

“He will stay away throughout the period and return a week after the festival, just to avoid buying clothes, food items and other expenses.

“He is a woman in man’s form, because I clothe him, feed him, pay house rent and shoulder all his responsibilities.

“The only role he plays is sex, but am no longer interested in sex without responsibility, because I used the proceeds of my business to cater for him and this has wreaked my business.

“He has left home again as Eid-el-Kabr is coming up soon, but I will not wait in his house till he returns as he always does,“ Risikat stated.

Ojo , a panel-beater, in his defence, denied all the allegations, but blamed his wife for deserting her.

“Risikat is a troublesome woman and I decided to stay away from home whenever she troubles him.

“She used to fight me at the slightest provocation; she also fights neigbours.

“I support the divorce and I urge the court to grant her request so that I can have rest of mind; I am ready to support her for the care of the only child we have,’’ Ojo stated.

President of the court, Chief Mukaila Balogun and the court’s assessors, Ganiyu Alao and Aare Samotu, resolved that there was no more love between the parties.

“Parties are to go their separate ways, they stand unmarried since evidence has proved that the respondent did not pay dowry.

“Custody of the only child of the union is to remain with the petitioner and N4, 000 is awarded against the respondent on monthly basis, being money for the care and maintenance of the child, “ the court ruled.