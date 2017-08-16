Hoodlums attack Lagos Task Force personnel over okada seizure

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Commercial activities at Iyana-Ipaja in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State were, yesterday, halted for several minutes when hoodlums attacked Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Enforcement Agency (Task Force) personnel for enforcing 2012 Lagos Road Traffic Law, vandalising their vehicles.

This came as the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, arrested a 32-year-old driver, Remi Aina, and a conductor, Mayowa Adedoyin, for allegedly vandalising N500,000 worth of power supply cables in Lagos State.

Vanguard gathered that the Task Force officials arrived to enforce the five-year-old traffic law which residents in the communities had said was not enforced within the council.

Before the hoodlums attacked, it was learned that the Task Force officials had stormed Iyana-Ipaja at about 7a.m. to ensure that motorcycle riders (okadamen) comply with the traffic law, which outlawed their activities on over 400 roads in the state.

On arrival, the Task Force officials impounded no fewer than 28 Okada and arrested eight riders for contravening the law.

Eyewitnesses narrated that trouble started when some of the riders, who had escaped, alerted hoodlums within the axis to help retrieve their okada from the officials.

The hoodlums, who were armed with weapons, also hurled stones at the officials.

To prevent further attacks from the mob, mobile policemen attached to the Task Force shot teargas cannisters in the air.

We’ll enforce the law— Task Force

Confirming the attack, the task force’s Head of Public Affairs, Taofik Adebayo, disclosed that their vehicles were vandalised by the mob, noting that their actions will not stop the officials from enforcing the law.

Adebayo said: “We impounded no fewer than 28 Okadas and eight riders for contravening the 2012 road traffic law in the state.”

The task force said the suspects were arrested at the entrance of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, headquarters in Oshodi, while vandalising the facility.

It was gathered that of the three suspects, two were arrested last Friday at about 4a.m. by a NSCDC officials, while the other escaped.

Parading the suspects, Commander of NSCDC, Lagos, Tajudeen Balogun, hinted that they were often encouraged by dealers in electric cables, noting “the cable we found on them was a three-core cable owned by Ikeja Electric.”