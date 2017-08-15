We hire house breaking implement for N10,000 at each operation – Inter state robbery suspect

By Emmanuel Agha, Medina Bayagbon and Jefferson Okeke

Twenty-year-old suspected member of a robbery gang who has been on the wanted list of the Rapid Response Squad , RRS has been arrested while returning from an operation in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

The suspect, Ahmed Lateef ,popularly known as Ajona, confessed during interrogation to have partaken in countless robbery operations in Lagos, Ogun and Oyo states. The Osun state born suspect further revealed that members of his gang usually operated twice a week , adding that they lodged in hotels around Mushin area where they lavish their loot on their girlfriends.

Lateef, an ex-convict, disclosed that his gang specialised in stealing motorcycles, tricycles, laptops, phones and cash from neigbouring southwest states and sold them to ready buyers at give away prices in Lagos.

To facilitate their operation, he said the gang usually hired house breaking implements for N10,000 at each operation .

According to the lateef : “ Other members of my gang are Noah, Segun, Lekan, Ishan – Idi, Rilwan, Shile, Ege and Jandor . They all have their areas of specialisation. Some are professionals in removing keke marwa (tricycle ) and okada ( motorcycle) from wherever they are packed no matter the security lock, some are professional pick pockets while others specialised in planting charms against our rivals. I started robbery proper in Abeokuta with omiata .

The items I have stolen since I joined the gang are countless, including foreign currencies. One of our members , Enu-Ose, an indigene of Abeokuta, usually provided us with information before we strike there . For instance , he led three of us to a computer outlet in Abeokuta . He also provided us with another information on a robbery operation we carried out in Ejigbo, during which two tricycles, two motorcycles and telephones were stolen. We also burgled a computer and retail shops in Kuto area of Abeokuta, Ogun state .

“ For every stolen item such as jewelries, phones, motorcycles and latptos, there is always a ready buyer. We usually hired metal cutters in Mushin for N10,000 when going to burgle shops .

The Police started looking for me since April 2017 ,after an operation at Oyingbo, which was carried out by four members of the gang including me . We went away with two keke marwa and two okada . We kept one of the stolen motorcycles inside the keke marwa which was driven by Noah, I drove the second okada on which were two members of the gang. But on the way, one of them fell off . We could not help me because the police were after us. They got him and during interrogation, he mentioned my name. We have about five different hotels in Mushin area of Lagos where we spent our loot on women. We pay N7,000 per night .

“ Last Saturday, as we were coming from Abeokuta where we went for an operation, RRS policemen stopped us at Oshodi. Unfortunately for us, we were arrested. Please, I will like everyone I have stolen their items to forgive me”, he said.

Vanguard gathered that the suspect was arrested with one of the stone motorbikes from Ogun state with plate number OGUN:MEK 339 WM. . Two suspected members of his gang ; Seyi Adebayo (26) and Saheed Funsho (23) alongside two suspected receivers of stolen items, were also arrested and had been moved to the Lagos State Taskforce for prosecution.

Confirming the arrest, the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Olarinde Famous – Cole stated that the Command would not relent on its efforts to ensure that Lagos is not a safe haven for criminals.