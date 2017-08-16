Herdsman Abubakar, 7 others remanded for attacking businessman, stealing N6.5m

A Sokoto Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered that a herdsman, Attahiru Abubakar, and seven others, now at large, be remanded in prison custody for allegedly attacking a businessman and stealing his N6.5 million cash.

Others accused, now at large are: Jafa’ar Abubakar (a local security man), four students: Mikailu Umar , Ileja Abu, Ibrahim Bururus, and Barade Ibrahim , and Mittahu Aliu, whose occupation was not stated, as well as a teenager, whose name is being withheld.

The accused persons, who all reside in the Sokoto metropolis, were charged with criminal conspiracy under the Robbery and Firearms (Special Division) Act, Cap. R. II, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2001.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Na’allah Jibo, told the court that the accused persons criminally conspired and stole money from the complainant, Alhaji Yahaya Gora, a businessman of Minonata area of Sokoto.

Jibo said that the accuased persons armed themselves with cutlasses, knives and sticks and attacked the complainant in his house, where they inflicted injuries on his body and dispossessed him of N6.5 million cash.

The prosecutor told the court that the complainant reported the incident at Ungwuan Rogo Police Station, Sokoto, after he was attacked.

He said the offences contravened Sections 97 and sub sections (1) (2) (9) of the Penal Code Law.

The accused person pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Abubakar Adamu, ordered that the accused persons should be remanded in prison custody, for further investigation, except for the teenager amongst them, who should be sent to a Remand Home in the metropolis.

Adamu adjourned the case till Sept. 7, for hearing.