Help! My wife threatens to cut off my manhood

A divorce-seeking man on Wednesday pleaded with an Ilorin Area Court in Kwara to terminate his marriage because his wife was threatening to cut off his manhood.

Fatahi Sakariyau told the court that his wife Ganiyat was in the habit of wanting to cut off his penis each time they had altercation and he wanted separation before it was too late.

He also told the court that the woman at one point poisoned his meal.

“My lord, I want an end to this marriage because my wife used to fight me at the slightest provocation, threatening to cut off my penis each time.

“She also fights with our neighbours every time. I cannot continue to be with a woman who is so troublesome and lacks good manners.

“I am so scared of my wife because I caught her putting poison into my food and she likes visiting herbalists all the time,’’ Sakariyau stated.

However, Ganiyat pleaded with the court to beg her husband not to divorce her, promising that she would do away with her bad ways.

She said she still loved her husband and that she had no intention of leaving him.

The Judge, Abdulkadri Ibrahim, advised the couple to give peace a chance and settle their differences amicably.

He adjourned the case until Sept. 19 for continuation of hearing.