Headmaster in prison for homosexuality with 4-yrs-old pupil

By Bashir Bello
KATSINA – A Primary school headmaster, Sule Yusuf, has been remanded in a Katsina prison custody following an allegation that he had sex with a four year old boy.

Yusuf, 57-years old was alleged to have recently committed the offence inside his office at Salihawa Primary School,Tunge-Zuri village in the Musawa local government area of katsina state.

The headmaster has already been slammed with a one count charge of Unnatural offence, contrary to section 284 of Penal code law,while he appeared before Senior Magistrate Falile Dikko on Tuesday for ‘cognizance.’


