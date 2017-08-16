Headmaster under investigation for raping 4-yrs-old pupil

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – A Primary school headmaster, Sule Yusuf, has been remanded in a Katsina prison custody following an allegation that he had sex with a four year old boy.

Yusuf, 57-years old was alleged to have recently committed the offence inside his office at Salihawa Primary School,Tunge-Zuri village in the Musawa local government area of katsina state.

The headmaster has already been slammed with a one count charge of unnatural offence, contrary to section 284 of Penal code law,while he appeared before Senior Magistrate Falile Dikko on Tuesday for ‘cognizance.’

The police told the court that the mother of the victim, Aisha Kabiru reported the incident to the village head of Tungen Zuri, Alhaji Kabir Hussain who in turn reported to the police at the village.

The presiding magistrate told Yusuf that his appearance before her was for cognisance purpose, adding that cases of unnatural offence are “triable” only by high courts.

She nonetheless directed that Yusuf be remanded in prison custody until 24,August,2017when his case would come up before her again “for mention”.

Hajiya Dikko said” This court will not ask you whether the allegation against you is true or false as allegation of unnatural offence is triable by the high court.

The case file of your case would be duplicated and a copy sent to Ministry of Justice for legal advice.

If a prima facie case is established against you, you will be charged at the high court but if a prima facie case is not established against you, you will be discharged pursuant to section 130(1) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC).You are before this court for cognisance purpose. ”

Police prosecutor (Inspector Sani Ado) had earlier told the court that investigation was still in progress on the case.