Hate speech: Arewa youth groups make case for tolerance, patrotism

By Emmanuel Elebeke

KADUNA—Rising from its interactive meeting, weekend, leaders of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, the Arewa Youth Development, Unity and Peace Awareness Initiative, OMPALAN, northern youths condemned the attempt by disgruntled Nigerians to break the country through hate speeches.

The group said hate speeches and other should henceforth cease, while tolerance and patriotism should be encouraged.

A communiqué issued at the end of the peace meeting held with civil society organizations in Kaduna and made available to Vanguard, the coalition said that the Igbo are free to live in the north and continue their legitimate business and that all northern youths should support the OMPALAN initiative and vision for one united and sovereign Nigeria in which every citizen shall have the inalienable right to live and do business in any part of the country without fear of molestation.

The communiqué reads in parts: ‘‘that we condemn in unequivocal language the attempt by disgruntled Nigerians to break the country; that hate speeches should henceforth cease while tolerance and patriotism should be encouraged; that we support the ongoing war against corruption.’’

The Youths also described the call for President Buhari’ to resign as uncalled for, saying that the call was made in bad faith especially since Mr. President has formally handed over power to his Vice to continue the machinery of government.

It rather enjoined those calling for his resignation to join other Nigerians of goodwill to pray for the quick recovery of the President so that he can continue the war against graft and strengthen our security forces to fight against insurgency to a logical conclusion.

The coailition equally used the medium to endorse the National Conference on Peace and Security sponsored by OMPALAN early September, 2017, which it described as a credible program that brings Nigerians from the 6 geopolitical zones to support the rule of law.

They reasoned that Nigerians should work collaboratively to move the Country forward and urged the leaders of the South East to embrace the peace meeting held in Zaria between our respected leader Prof Ango Abdullahi of the Northern Elders Forum and Bishop Udo Azogu of OMPALAN.

The communiqué was signed by Hassan Ismail Abubakar, Hassan Ismail and Imran Abubakar for Arewa Youth Development ; Umar Makeri Usman and Abdullahi Usman for Arewa Youth Consultative Forum; Gaddafi Tagwaye, Itstifanus Sunday,Hassan Ismail and Imran Abubakar for OMPALAN Northern Youth Executive. Also signed the communiqué include Dr. Markus Nacheson, Daniel Auta and Vaten Amadu for Unity and Peace Awareness Initiative.