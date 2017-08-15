Harrysong set to nurture young talents with new label

By Rotimi Agbana

DURING a chat segment of the monthly ‘Meets Media event’, a networking platform for entertainers and media personalities in the entertainment industry, which recently held at the Best Western Hotel, Bar Beach, Victoria, Lagos, former Five Star Music act, songwriter and instrumentalist, Harrysong spoke about his upcoming album, and re-addressed his sour relationship with Five Star Music, his former label.

The Reggae Blues crooner also announced plans to promote and sponsor upcoming music artists through his newly launched record label, Alterplate.

It was also an up-close and personal experience with American based Nigerian music artiste, Usman Ligali, fondly known as Don Fodio, a multitalented entertainer who started his career first as a rapper and member of music group, Deform Group. He later went solo, having discovered his love for storytelling; he decided to attend PEFTI to shape his scriptwriting skill.

After graduation in 2004, he wrote his first ever screen play, after which he wrote screen plays for a few other movie producers before relocating to California where he’s currently living and schooling.