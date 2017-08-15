Happy family Chapel holds conference

Holy Spirit Mission, AKA Happy Family Chapel, will Wednesday, begin a four-day prayer conference tagged ‘ When mama prays’

Chief host of the prayer conference, Rev. Carol Ighele, explained that: “The programme is a praying and teaching conference for females from 16years and above. Our focus is to train the woman and the girl child spiritually.

The woman is a very important member of the family and the nation. She is a homemaker and a home builder. If the woman has the right focus, the children will grow right, the husband will be happy and the society at large will benefit from it.

“ The conference is an annual camp meeting, where we expose women to the challenges of womanhood and how they can become better persons in the society. After the conference, if you were a doctor, you would become a better doctor and if you were a teacher, you would become a better teacher.

“Ours is a kingdom agenda. We are working to ensure that the kingdom of God is experienced here on earth.

“Our speakers are drawn from all over the world and in Nigeria. We empower women in every area. We teach them how to be entrepreneurs, ministers. It is a total package.

Speakers expected at the five days event include Pastor Angela Okotie-Eboh, Pastor Theresa Johnson , among others from the united States of America.