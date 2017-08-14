Group kicks against amnesty programme

By Simon Adewale

Kwale—Ndokwa Ethnic Militant Group, NEMG, has said the amnesty granted them and coordinated by leadership of Ibusa in Delta State was totally unacceptable.

Leader of the group, Mr. Onyechukuyenife Chukubuzor,a in a statement, alleged that the amnesty programme taking place at Ubulu-Uku in Delta State, would not accepted by them because those coordinating the programme were doing the opposite as Ndokwa ethnic should be the one allocating slots to Ibusa and not the other way round.

It said Ibusa town does not have a drop of oil, yet the coordinator of the amnesty programme wants to use Ibusa to extort the whole of Ndokwa nation.

It stressed that most of the real agitators were not captured in the programme, while a few of their ex-agitators were gathered at various centres for crash programme on fishery and farming while other agitators were sent abroad for study.

He alleged that the coordinator of programme sees it as doing Ndokwa nation a favour and so reserved the exclusive right to decide who gets what, when and how.