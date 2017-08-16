Gov. Masari tasks NYSC members on service

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA—Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State, yesterday, told National Youth Service Corp, NYSC, members posted to the state to identify the problems of their host communities and fix them in order to win an award.

He stated this during the passing out parade of the NYSC 2017 Batch ‘A’ Stream II, after the three weeks orientation camp.

Masari, represented by his Special Adviser on Youth Development, Alhaji Ibrahim Aminu, enjoined the NYSC members to quickly move to their place of primary assignments and interact with the community members to find out their needs and problems that could be articulated into an award-winning projects.

Earlier, the NYSC State Coordinator, Mr. Okpo John, described the corp members as special breed, who have imbibed the core values of the scheme, skill acquisition inclusive, that have reshaped their mindset of not depending on what the country could offer them, but what they could offer the country.

He expressed optimism that the corp members would bring about positive change in the state, especially in the areas of education, health, agriculture and rural infrastructure.