Good news for Eagles as Mikel returns to action

It is possible that former Chelsea star John Obi Mikel will be named in the Super Eagles squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifier against Cameroon in Uyo next month.

The midfielder has finally recovered from injury and lasted the distance in Tianjin Teda’s 2-0 loss to Hebei CFFC in the Chinese Super League yesterday.

Before yesterday’s meeting at Tianjin Tuanbo Soccer Stadium, Mikel last kicked a ball in a competitive fixture on April 2 in his team’s 2-0 win over Chongqing Dangdai Lifan.

In his absence, Tianjin Teda are in relegation troubles after winning only two games from a possible seventeen, while the Super Eagles were beaten 2-0 by South Africa in an African Cup of Nations qualifier.

Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr is expected to announce his roster for the World Cup qualifier against the African champions this week.