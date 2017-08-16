My gang members can unlock any Keke, Okada— Ajona

By Emmanuel Agha, Medina Bayagbon & Jefferson Okeke

Ahmed Lateef, popularly known as Ajona, the 21-year-old suspected member of a robbery gang, arrested while returning from an operation in Abeokuta, Ogun State, has said every member of his gang has an area of specialisation.

He also confessed that he joined the robbery gang when he was 16 years.

The Osun State-born suspect further revealed that members of his gang usually operate twice a week.

Lateef, an ex-convict, disclosed that his gang specialised in stealing motorcycles, tricycles, laptops, phones, and cash in South-West states.

‘How we work’

Lateef said: “Other members of my gang are Noah, Segun, Lekan, Ishan-Idi, Rilwan, Shile, Ege and Jandor. They all have their areas of specialisation. Some are professionals in removing tricycles (Keke Marwa) and motorcycles (okada) from wherever they are parked no matter the security lock.

“Some are professional pick pockets, while others specialise in planting charms against our rivals. I began robbery in Abeokuta.

“One of our members, Enu-Ose, an indigene of Abeokuta, usually provided us with information before we strike there.

“For instance, he led three of us to a computer outlet in Abeokuta. He also provided us with information on a robbery operation we carried out in Ejigbo. We also burgled computer and retail shops in Kuto area of Abeokuta, Ogun State.

“For every stolen item, such as jewellery, phones, motorcycles, and laptops, there is always a ready buyer. We usually hired metal cutters in Mushin for N10,000 when going to burgle shops.”

Police manhunt

He explained that the Police has been on his trail since April.

He said: “The Police started looking for me since April, after an operation at Oyingbo, which was carried out by four members of the gang, including me.

“We went away with two Keke Marwa and two Okada. We kept one of the stolen motorcycles inside the Keke, which was driven by Noah; I drove the second with other members of the gang.

“However, on the way, one of them fell off. We could not help him because the Police were after us. They got him and during interrogation, he mentioned my name.

“We have about five different hotels in Mushin area of Lagos where we spent our loot on women. We pay N7,000 per night.

“Last Saturday, on our way from Abeokuta, where we went for an operation, RRS policemen stopped us at Oshodi. Unfortunately for us, we were arrested. Please, I will like everyone I have stolen from to forgive me.”

Vanguard gathered that the suspect was arrested with one of the stolen motorbikes from Ogun State with number plates OGUN MEK 339 WM.

… arrests

Two suspected members of his gang, Seyi Adebayo, 26, and Saheed Funsho, 23, alongside two suspected receivers of stolen items, were also arrested and had been moved to the Lagos State Task Force for prosecution.

Confirming the arrest, the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, stated that the Command will not relent on its efforts to flush out criminals from the state.