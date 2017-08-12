Friction in Anambra PDP as group denies zoning

By Dirisu Yakubu, Abuja

Ahead of the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State, a group, The Anambra PDP Progressives Forum has described reports that the governorship has been zoned to Anambra North as a deceitful and baseless propaganda intended to cause rift within the ranks of the party in the State.

In a statement signed by the President of the association, Chief Ben Ukachukwu, the group said the purported zoning of the governorship ticket was not in line with the political history of the State.

The group noted that zoning the ticket to Anambra North would be “lacking in natural justice, equity and good conscience and without basis in Anambra political history,” even as it fingered Governor Willie Obiano of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) as the mastermind of the zoning arrangement to destabilize the party, to pave way for his re-election.

“The truth is that an APGA incumbent Governor who has failed woefully to show evidence of even development except for Aguleri town where he comes from is busy using state resources in excess of N75bn inherited from the immediate past administration of Mr. Peter Obi to destabilize the National, Zonal and State officials of Anambra PDP as well as confuse traditional rulers and market leaders into emergency advocates of a non-existent formula in Anambra State politics as he has boasted”.