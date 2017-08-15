Former Bauchi gov, Yuguda, joins GPN

By Suzan Edeh

Bauchi—Former Bauchi State governor, Isa Yuguda, and his supporters have joined the Green Party of Nigeria, GPN. He left Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, about two years ago.

Spokesperson and former Commissioner for Information to the former Governor, Salisu Barau, who disclosed this while briefing newsmen yesterday, said the former governor announced his decision to join the party at a meeting held in Jos last Saturday.

According to him, “in that meeting, Isa Yuguda announced to the gathering of the people that, based on the recommendations of stakeholders of the state, he has made up his mind on the political party that he wants to join. He then came out with an idea of joining a party called Green Party of Nigeria.

“A meeting in Jos came up after series of consultations with Yuguda’s supporters in Bauchi State and across the country. The series of consultations among the spectrum of supporters, which include elders, youths, women and others, gave room to what transpired in Jos.”

Barau informed that a committee headed by Alhaji Umaru Dahiru was formed for wider consultations on the next move by the former governor and his supporters.