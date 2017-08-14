FIFA, NFF, CAF, UEFA celebrate Okocha     

Federation of International Football Association (FIFA), the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) took to their different Twitter handles to send birthday wishes to former Nigeria international Austin Okocha who turned 44 yesterday.

Happiest birthday wishes to Nigerian Legand Jay Jay Okocha, plays so good they named him twice #African_Players pic.twitter.com/5rrYluAFho — CAF (@CAF_Online) August 14, 2017

Also, the Union of European Football Association (UEFA) also sent a congratulatory message.

The NFF in their message thanked Okocha for all the exciting moments while playing for the Super Eagles.

“Happy birthday to the football magician, our legend and former Super Eagles captain, Okocha. Thanks for the memories,” the NFF wrote on their handle.

The world football governing body celebrated Okocha alongside former internationals Jared Borghetti (Mexico), Stig Tofting (Denmark) and Freddy Rincon (Colombia).

FIFA wrote: “Happy Birthday to @borgetti58 (44), @IAmOkocha (44), Stig Tofting (48) & Freddy Rincon (51).”

CAF wrote: “Happiest birthday wishes to Nigerian Legend Jay Jay Okocha, plays so good they named him twice.”

And on their part, the verified German version of UEFA.com’s Twitter wrote: “Happy Birthday, Jay-Jay Okocha.”