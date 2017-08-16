FG condoles with Sierra Leoneans over loss of lives in mudslide

The Federal Government on Wednesday condoled with the people of Sierra Leone over the loss of lives and devastation caused by flooding and mudslides.

Nwesmen report that rescue workers uncovered nearly 400 bodies so far from the mudslide on the outskirts of Sierra Leone’s capital Freetown.

Sierra Leone’s coroner Seneh Dumbuya said that he expected at least 500 bodies to be uncovered as the search continues.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, in a statement said: “our thought and prayers go to the family of victims of this natural disaster.”

Onyeama reiterated the Nigerian government’s solidarity with Sierra Leoneans as rescue efforts progress.

In a related development, the federal government condemned the terrorist attack of Sunday on the Aziz Café, Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, in which 18 people died, including a Nigerian.

“The Ministry, on behalf of the Government and people of Nigeria, convey our heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Burkina Faso and other countries whose nationals were also victims of the attack.

Onyeama reiterated the Federal Government’s resolve to continue working in concert with peace-loving countries to eradicate the scourge in all its manifestations.

