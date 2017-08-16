FEC approve new guidelines on Science, Engineering, Technology

By Emmanuel Elebeke

ABUJA – The Federal Executive Council has approved a new and revolutionary Policy Guidelines for the Design and Execution of Programmes, Project and Contract with Science, Engineering and Technology components.

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Obgonnaya Onu disclosed this at the first Science Technology and Innovation sensitization Forum which took place in Abuja on Tuesday.

With the new guidelines, Dr. Onu said, Nigeria can produce what it needs and export the surplus to other part of the world, adding that it will enable us conserve our foreign reserves and strengthen Foreign trade with multiplier benefits to our economy.

According to the Minister, “its implementation will strengthen and deepen the role of science, technology and innovation in the future development Goals of Nigeria. It will help create a new nation that will guarantees the happiness and prosperity of Nigerians.

“This will help Nigeria promote national self-reliance by promoting a radical shift in emphasis toward entrenching science, technology and innovation as an invaluable component of virtually all strata of our national development process” he added .

“It is designed to ensure that we promote local content, encourage, indigenous technology capacity, drastically reduce capital flight, strengthen local manpower development, enhance global competiveness and restore national pride”.

Dr. Onu further said apart from helping Nigeria bridge existing technology gaps. It will also help fatstrack the process that will enable her become self-reliant in indigenous technology capacity, thereby stimulating a greater sense of national pride rooted in enduring self-reliance.