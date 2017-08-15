Fani-Kayode, other Nigerians react on Charley Boys attack

By Nwafor Sunday

Following the recent mob attack on the leader and members of ‘OurMumuDoDo’ Mr. Charles Oputa aka, Charly Boy, at Wuse Market which left many injured and Charley Boys BMW vehicle destroyed, the former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said via his tweeter handle that Nigerians must reject and abhor violence at all level.

In Fani-Kayode’s words, “The Buhari govt. is a murderous contraption that has no respect for human rights.

“Charly Boy Oputa could have been murdered by Buhari’s footsoldiers today. If that had happened Nigeria would have exploded. Tension grips the land as we approach Oct.1st.WE MUST REJECT VIOLENCE!” he said.

Other reactions from people via social media in respect to Charly Boys mob attack includes:

# onu igala – “Hahaha! Charly Old man was deluding himself the other day that he was a Nigerian brand. Bye the way, what was he doing in Wuse market? He wants the same ibos he was castigating to join in his mumuism? Good a thing they ignored him. Did he not brag that he was ready to take a bullet for nigeria? Why was he running from ordinary alamajiris then?

“This is what happens to those who do not know the reality in Nigeria of today. Those who attack their people so that others will applaud and accept them.

“Charles Oputa thought he is still in the GEJ era when people can critise the president and even stone him, and get away with it.

“Little does he know that he is now in the era of intolerance and clanism. Let him continue the protest as he promised.”

#Egbe elu the fire – “I am overtly laughing in Dikenafai the head of the oil rich Orashi river in Ideato South Imo State Biafra. Otorohohahohahoha! All hail Biafra! All hail Nnamdi Kanu! W Forza Biafra!

#jamesjohn11 – “I am worried oh Charles Oputa, Is it the sun rising in the east or was it prophesy to fulfil that those straight and uncanny become easy prey nay meat for feast to the crafty and sneaky predators dwellers of the land spoiled by the rivers Go now west and there see edged of the sword with faces of two, to survive with the tempest of the north in the sand storm of dried blood.

When the sahara makes vagabond people pushed against the sea swords and daggers they draw wild ass they are every man against against every man they come and go.”

#DONGT – “Charley Fool, your ‘mumu don too much’. The earlier you understand Nigeria is divided the better for your ‘mumu life’”

# ezedan – “Good for him!, people like him that lack manners and respect for elders neeed to be taught a lesson. Next should be loudmouth FFK!”

# Awolowo is a coward – “Why him no wait to collect bullet or the stones from the hausa-Fulani terrorists. Charley man the fake Yoruba agent.”

#max 77 – “This is how you people started bh now you cant control it, now you are starting a riot by the time it spread u will start calling pdp”.

# Wanka Milla – “Na our money dem take pay these touts oh”

# Conscience – “Stage it in Lagos. Leave Abuja alone!”.