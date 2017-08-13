Falana: Buhari should be ashamed by treatment of ‘Ourmumu Dondo’ by police

By Nwafor Sunday

A senior advocate of Nigeria and a human right activist, Femi Falana, Sunday, said that President Muhammadu Buhari would be ashamed and totally embarrassed at the treatment ‘OurMumu DonDo’ protesters received from the Nigerian police few days ago.

The meddlesome interloper said that, pro Buhari protesters were not disturbed while carrying out their own protest. He quizzed why anti- buhari protesters who are performing their constitutional duties be humiliated, tear gas and humanly assaulted.

In a statement issued by the senior lawyer on Sunday, he gave instances where the president led protests as a private citizen without harassment or assault from the police.

In his words, “It is pertinent to remind the presidency and the Nigeria Police Force that President Buhari had, in the recent past, taken part in peaceful rallies in Abuja to protest alleged manipulation of election results and perceived injustice in the country.

“It is on record that as he exercised his fundamental rights to freedom of expression and assembly with other Nigerians on such occasions he was never subjected to any form of assault or intimidation by the police.

“By providing ‘adequate security’ for the pro-Buhari demonstrators while harassing the anti –Buhari protesters the police engaged in the violation section 42 of the constitution which has prohibited discrimination on grounds of political opinion.

“To that extent, the authorities of the Nigeria Police Force should apologise to Mr. Charlie Oputa and other members of the ‘our mumu don do’.

“No doubt, the violent disruption of the anti-Buhari rally ought to have embarrassed President Buhari who had advised President Yaradua, in a similar situation, to step aside as he could no longer discharge the duties and functions of his office.

