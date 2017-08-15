Breaking News
Exam Ethics Marshals Int’l inaugurated in ESUT

The Founding Chairman of Exam Ethics Marshal  International, EEMI, Chief Ike Onyechere, has urged all hands to be on deck  for the extermination  of unethical practices in the conduct of examinations at all levels  in order to ensure credibility in our educational system.

Onyechere made this remark while decorating the Vice Chancellor of Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Professor Luke Anike, as a Chief Master Marshal of the Exam Ethics body and the inauguration of the ESUT chapter.

He regretted that so much compromise associated with conduct of examinations had questioned the credibility of results and certificates issued and paraded by candidates.

Onyechere stated  that the ESUT  Vice Chancellor was bestowed with the honour of Chief Master Marshal of Exam  Ethics Marshals International in recognition of his forthright and determined efforts in fighting examination  irregularities since he assumed office.

In his response, Prof. Anike expressed gratitude to the  Exam  Ethics Marshals International officials for identifying and recognizing  ESUT as being exam ethics friendly.

He promised that ESUT under his watch must do everything possible and within the law to always conduct and present examinations results that are credible and reliable.

Earlier in his welcome address, Chairman of ESUT Senate Exams Ethics Committee, Prof. Alex Nduji, who was also decorated as  Exam  Ethics Marshals International coordinator ESUT branch, thanked the Exam Ethics team for rising to the occasion to address and stem the dangerous lapses in our educational institutions which were traced to examination  malpractices.

 


