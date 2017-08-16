Enyeama ‘ll return to Eagles – Rohr

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has sensationally confirmed the return of Eagles captain and goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama to the team as soon as he regains full fitness.

Rohr confirmed he has a near perfect relationship with the goalkeeper who is currently not in the good books of new coach of French Ligue 1 side Lille Marcelo Bielsa, who axed him from the first team.

The Franco-German coach of the Super Eagles revealed that once Enyeama returns to full fitness and also sort out the issues of finding a new club, he is confident he will return to the team.

“The true position is that I have a good relationship with Enyeama and he has a problem with the Federation (NFF) before I came on board as coach, and when I called him and he said there’s a problem with the Federation, I cannot come at the moment” Rohr said.

“I tried to call him again and now I call him again, he asked to take some leave for his injury. I think the situation is a little bit different, some players who don’t want to play for their national team can change their mind.

“But unfortunately the injury of Vincent means he cannot come for this game against Cameroon. Not only that, he also has to find another club because his club bought two other goalkeepers.

“So he cannot play at the moment at his club, he must be fit first and also find another club then hopefully he will be motivated to come back to the national team”, Rohr said.