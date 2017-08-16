EFCC still probing Chime, Mbah over N450m 2015 campaign fund

By Chinenyeh Ozor

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, ‎has said it is still probing former governor Sullivan Chime of Enugu state and Miss Rita Mbah secretary of the 2015 People’s Democratic Party (PDP) campaign in Enugu state.



It also said that the commission has recovered N60m out of the N450m of the 2015 PDP campaign fund from Enugu state.

South East Zonal Head of Operations of the commission, Mr. Johnson Babalola disclosed this in Enugu while briefing the press on the activities of the commission, explaining that the claims by former governor Chime after he decamped to APC that he has no case with EFCC was false and unfounded.

He said, “Don’t listen to what politicians tell you. Chime and Rita Mbah are suspects

and under investigation of the EFCC. We are doing our job professionally irrespective of whatever political party anyone of them belongs.

Crime has no expiry date, those money remaining with the two suspects over the 2015 campaign fund will be recovered”, he said.

Babalola while responding to PDP illegal campaign fund recovered by the commission in the South East states said EFCC is recovering money on monthly basis.

“We have not recovered all the money yet but we are doing that on monthly basis. States like Anambra and Imo are where we have problems in the recovery and would subsequently take them to court.

Yes, we will take Anambra and Imo PDP to court when court resumes in September”, he said.

Babalola added that the commission is also investigating abandoned road projects and Independent Power Projects in the South East with the aim of prosecuting defaulting contractors.

“South East has the most deplorable roads network in the country, projects running into billions of naira abandoned are under investigation by the commission, any contractor found wanting of abandonment would be charged to court.

“We are fighting lots of war, there are people who do not want us to succeed they are those claiming that the commission is on doing media trial because they don’t want people to know how much they have stolen”, he said.