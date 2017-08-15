Edo APC removes State Publicity Secretary, Erhahon

BENIN CITY—THE All Progressives Congress, APC, in Edo State has removed its Publicity Secretary, Mr Godwin Erhahon following a vote of no confidence passed in him by the State Executive Committee of the party.

Consequently, Mr Chris Azebamwen, another APC leader from Orhiomwon Local Government Area of the state was appointed as his successor by the party.

Erhahon, who reacted, said he was not surprised with the suspension, adding: “I thank God that is how it ended. All my entitlement in the party had been withheld since July last year. This month made it the 14th month, the three months suspension was supposed to end in March but it lingered till Thursday, so it did not come to me as surprise.”

“I use to think that the immediate past governor, Mr Adams Oshiomhole was behind it but I have seen he has no hand in it. The implication is that the merger between the CPC and the APC in the state had been completely wiped out.”