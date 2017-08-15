Ebie tasks Delta communities on development

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—DELTA State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Chiedu Ebie, has charged communities to partner the state government to enjoy the dividends of democracy in their communities.

Ebie gave the charge when he inspected renovation works being carried out by the state government through the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education at Chude Girls’Model School, Sapele, ongoing construction work at Igbonine Grammar School, Ozoro and renovation of Ojomba Primary School, Koko.

Ebie, who was accompanied by the state Commissioner for Housing, Mr Joseph Ogeh, also inspected facilities at Army Day Children’s School, Effurun, decrying situation where youths disrupt government projects in their domain.

He said no meaningful development can take place in an atmosphere of rancour and acrimony, adding that communities, which have the benefit of hosting government projects should count themselves fortunate.

He appealed to youths in the various communities in the state not to take laws in to their hands but engage the state government in meaningful dialogue to drive home their demands.