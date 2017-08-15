D’Tigress departs for Mali for Afrobasket tourney on Wednesday

The Nigeria female basketball team, D’Tigress, will depart the country on Wednesday for Bamako, Mali aboard an Air Cote d’Ivoire flight for the 2017 FIBA Afrobasket tournament.

The team will be seeking to win the title it had won in 2003 and 2005. Nigeria were second runner-up in 1997 and 2015.

The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) spokesman, Chimezie Asiegbu, who made the disclosure in Lagos, said that the delegation would be led by the Vice-President of NBBF, Babatunde Oguande.

“He will head the 12 registered players, three members of the technical crew, led by Sam Vincent and four other backroom staff.

“The playing staff made up of 14 players will be led by Captain Aisha Mohammed (University of Virginia) and third overall pick in the 2017 WNBA Draft.

“Also, Evelyn Akhator (Dallas Wings) who stormed the team’s camp on Monday evening, Ezinne Kalu (Savannah State University), Sarah Ogoke (RC Celta Vigo, Spain).

Others are: Adaora Elonu (Perfumeria Avenda, Spain), Chioma Udeaja, Nkechi Akashili and Upe Atosu (all of First Bank Basketball club),’’ Asiegbu said in a statement.

The statement added that “the 12-man list was selected from the pool of 29 players initially invited for the one week camping.

“They include: Ndidi Madu (University of Florida), Cecelia Okoye (McNeese State University), Ugo Nwaigwe (Temple University, Wanger College) and Nyingifa Atonye Jennifer (Elitzur Holon, Isreal).

“The Technical crew will consist of two assistant coaches, Peter Ahmedu and Ochuko Okworogun, while Mfon Udoka is the General Manager.

“Amachree Mactaben (Player Development Manager) will form part of the delegation for this year’s apex women’s basketball tournament in Africa.

North West zonal representative on the board, Suraju Yusuff, Larai Garba (Team Doctor) and Bakare Umulkuthum (Physio) as well as Oni Afolabi (Media Officer) will complete the Nigerian team that will be gunning for their third Afrobasket trophy,’’ it said.

The statement said in line with the NBBF’s long term plan, Adaeze Alaeze (Virginia Commonwealth University)and Elawure Tina Odion (First Bank), identified as future prospects had been added to the 12 man list.

“They are to continue their developmental programme with the national team.

“The team will start its campaign against Mozambique on Saturday, Aug. 19.