DSS arraigns members of dreaded kidnap group in PH court

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

PORT HARCOURT – DEPARTMENT of State Security, DSS, has arrested members of a dreaded kidnap group in Rivers state.

The group of eight young men within the ages of 19 and 22 and a lady were arraigned weekend at a Port Harcourt Magistrate court for a six count charge which bordered on kidnapping, possession of AK 47 riffles, Pump actions, Dane guns and other dangerous weapons.

The charges also included demand, collection of ransom from kidnap victims and violation of the terrorism act.

The terror gang was allegedly behind kidnap and criminal activities in several parts of Port Harcourt, including Rumuokini, Aluu, Choba, Emohua communities.

They were caught after they allegedly abducted a Consultant with the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, UPTH, Dr Alexander Akani on June 28 this year. And were also charged for the crime.

The Chief Magistrate, F.M. Amanze ordered that the suspects be remanded at the Port Harcourt maximum prison before adjourning the matter to October 30th. She further referred their case file to the Director of Public Prosecution, DPP for transfer, saying her court lacked jurisdiction over the matter since some of the charges bordered on terrorism and illegal possession of fire arms.

The suspects were Godknows Wokem, Promise Jim, Kingsley Worlu Chuku, Uchendu Macpherson Elindam, Obinna Chuku, Henry Elebiga, Destiny Chidiebere Wosu, Stanley Ibuchi Wosu and Elizabeth Chuku

Some of the charges reads in part, : “ on or about the 28th June 2017, Aluu road, Rumuekini within the jurisdiction of this court did conspire to commit felony to wit kidnap of Dr Alexander Akani, a consultant at the University of Port Harcourt , UPTH and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 516 Criminal code laws of Rivers state 1999.

That you had in possession of one AK 47 rifle, HP 9756, one Pump action, one Dane gun containing six rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, fourteen live cartridges and two empty cartridges of 32 GAA without lawful authority and thereby committed and offence contrary to section 1,2,3 v of the Terrorism , prevention act , 2013”