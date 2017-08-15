Dissolution of Lagos PDP exco unjust — Adewale

By Dapo Akinrefon

Lagos—FACTIONAL chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Lagos State, Otunba Segun Adewale has said the decision of the National Caretaker Committee to dissolve some States Executives, including Lagos as injustice to his group and supporters.

In a statement, Otunba Adewale argued that the decision is a clear indication that the National Working Committee is bent on punishing party members believed to be loyal to erstwhile National Chairman, Senator Ali-Modu Sheriff.

He insisted that his executive was legally constituted after a well conducted State Congress in May 2016.