Delta Police to investigate harassment of journalists

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA—DELTA State Police Command has promised to investigate and address cases of harassment of journalists carrying out their legitimate duties by some Police officers in the state.

Giving the assurance when executive members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Delta State Council, paid him a courtesy visit, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim, said the Command has zero tolerance for impunity, harassment and corruption, reiterating the need for men and officers of the Command to respect the human rights of others.

He said: “Anybody that harasses any journalist wants to create problems for me and I cannot be friendly with any policeman who does that.

“Get me the inventory of such cases so that we can address them. If there is anything subsequently, let me know.”

Enjoining journalists to key into the Federal Government’s whistle-blowing policy, he advised them against sensational reportage.

Earlier, Chairman of NUJ Delta State Council, Mr. Michael Ikeogwu, who was represented by the Vice Chairman, Mr. Patrick Ochei, said the visit was to strengthen collaboration with the Command on ways to correct societal ills.