Delta 2019: Ogboru warns against imposition

ABRAKA—A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Delta State and governorship candidate of the Labour Party in the 2015 governorship election in the state, Chief Great Ogboru, has warned against imposition of candidates in the party ahead of the 2019 general election.

He stressed that the party should learn its lesson from the loss it faced during the Warri South House of Assembly by-election.

The warning by Ogboru came as a member of the APC Board of Trustees, Chief Frank Kokori, disclosed that some persons in the state chapter of the party were bent on perpetual being the party’s governorship candidate in the state with attempts to hijack the party.

Speaking at Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state, during the inauguration of the Light of APC pressure group headed by Ossai Abe, Ogboru said: “I was surprised while listening to the secretary to the PDP national convention, who said that they had learned their lesson and that they will no longer impose candidates but rather, they will work with community leaders. I believe as an opposition party in Delta State, that is what we should be doing.

“If we allow imposition in APC like what happened in the Warri South House of Assembly by-election, we will get similar results in future cases but I believe we have learned a bitter lesson from that election because we imposed a candidate.