How data centres, SMEs can disrupt their sectors with Mart Networks solutions

VALUE added service distributor, Mart Networks Nigeria Ltd., says data centre operators and the SMEs also have opportunities to disrupt the old order in their sectors by using its solutions to provide something different from the usual offerings.

This was as it unveiled innovative enterprise solutions for data centres and small and medium enterprises in Nigeria, in Lagos recently. The company at the launch of the solutions showcased a range of solutions it currently distributes in Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, Managing Director of the company, Mr. Moiz Maloo, said the company strives on providing leading edge technology to its customers by partnering with vendors that are leaders in their areas of specialisation ranging from solutions for the enterprise market or even SMB solutions for smaller businesses.

According to Mr. Maloo, Mart Networks prides itself in being a one stop for all IT solutions; distributing products for global tech giants like Sophos, Siemon, Arista networks who are leaders in Network Security, data centre cabling and data centre switching respectively.

“In addition to these solutions we also distribute other enterprise solutions from Edgecore Switching and Wireless, 24 Online Internet Management, Neox IP PBX. In addition, we partner with vendors such as Netgear a leader in SME networking solutions for Switching, Wireless, Routing and Storage. Aside that, we have GIGANET Strutured Cabling, SME switches, CCTV, Zycoo, IP PBX amongst other solutions needed in the SME space”.

The Managing Director further disclosed that Mart Networks are also looking at launching a training centre in Nigeria through CLC Africa a training entity owned by the Mart Networks Group to help enable partners get trained in all aspects of ICT.