Daddy Showkey, Sandra Ifudu caught pants down in Audio Love

By Ayo Onikoyi

King of Ajegunle jungle and Galala exponent, Daddy Showkey, born John Asiemo, and motivational singer turned Afro-pop crooner, Sandra Ifudu have cooked a new single titled “Audio Love”, which, according to them is a love portion for those who are wriggling to get out of love tangles.

The duet, which is produced by Puffy Tee and mixed by Indomix is a pure love song, with the two singers trying to woo each other with sweet confession of love. It is almost out of place to hear the Galala king singing about love, a sharp diversion from his traditional coarse style.

The single ‘Audio Love’ is coming from Sandra barely a month after she scored a big mark with her cover of Davido’s ‘If ‘which won her many accolades and new fans.

Budding singer, Sandra began her music journey in 2014 with a single ‘Let it Go” and followed up with more singles ‘My Baby’, ‘Yeah Yeah” and ‘If’ cover respectively in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017. The ‘Audio Love’ single is set for release by second week of August.