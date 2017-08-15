Court rules on FG, Amnesty office objections against suit filed by 19 ex-militants on Sept 26

By Onozure Dania

Yenagoa—A Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, has adjourned till September 26, for hearing in the preliminary objection by the Federal Government and the Presidential Amnesty Implementation Office against the suit by 19 aggrieved former militants from three states of the Niger Delta region.

The aggrieved ex-militants, Asenekiri Oyinle, Angiama-Owei Oyindoubra, John Government, Henry Gomoromo, John Sawyer, Trydi Okpeke, Dollar Motor, Selebi Ayowei, Bobra Angese, Ekerebi Umber and others, had dragged the Federal Government and the Amnesty Office led by Brig. Gen. Paul Boroh (retd) to the court over issue of non-inclusion.

The ex-militant leaders, in suit are contending that the defendants erred by refusing to include them in the ongoing amnesty programme after series of resolutions from meetings with the past and current National Security Advisers, respectively.”

According to them, “Instead of respecting the resolutions and directives from the National Security Adviser, the Amnesty Committee turned down the call to include the ex-militants and adopted a divide and rule tactics with the inclusion of three out of the 22 persons.”

In two separate objections to the suit, the Federal Government and the Amnesty Office are contending that the court lacks the jurisdiction to hear the suit.

While the FG, which failed to appear in court since filing the objection, argued that the FG is a public officer and under the public officer protection laws, three months had elapsed and suit on non-inclusion can no longer be heard by the court.