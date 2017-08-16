More contestants for Airtel’s The Voice Nigeria

Six more talents made it to the Live Show of Airtel The Voice Nigeria season 2 in a soulful showdown on Sunday night – taking the total number of qualified contestants to 22.

Two out of the six contestants made it through a steal from other coaches as the battle gets more intense.

The night began with #TeamPatoranking’s Syemca and Afolayan performance of ‘Drag me down’ by One Direction. Afolayan was elected as the winner of the round but to the surprise of the audience and Syemca, the remaining Coaches hit their buzzers for a Steal. Syemca chose #TeamYemi even though Patoranking also tried his luck in stealing back his own talent. Ebube battled Grey as they performed ‘Suit & Tie’ by Justin Timberlake with Ebube going through to the Lives and Grey going home.

Kendris and Nwando in #TeamTimi also slugged it out with the performance of ‘If love is a crime’ by TuFace. Kendris emerged winner. We also saw Grace and Precious perform ‘When a man loves a woman’ by Michael Bolton with Precious winning the Battle.

#TeamWaje had Wow and Paulyn perform Labrinth’s ‘Jealous,’ a performance that saw Wow getting the nod and moving on to the Live Show.

One of the performances of the night that got the live audience thrilled was the battle between #TeamYemi’s Yimika and Bunmi. The duo performed ‘Eiye Adaba’ by Asa. Bunmi stepped up her performance in the contest to the delight of Coach Yemi and she did not hesitate to hand her a slot in the live show. Yimika was also lucky to progress to the Live Show representing #TeamPatoranking.

With only one episode of the battles left, it will be interesting to see which contestants will make the final show.