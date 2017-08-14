Car smashes into pizza restaurant east of Paris, girl dead

A car smashed into a pizza restaurant east of Paris late Monday, killing an eight-year-old girl and badly injuring six other people, the police said, adding that the driver had been arrested.

Investigators believe the act was “deliberate… but apparently has no connection with a terrorist act,” the public prosecutor’s office in the town of Meaux said.

France has suffered a string of terror-related attacks, including the use of cars as weapons.

On August 9, six soldiers were injured after they were hit by a rented BMW in a western Paris suburb.

The suspect, a 36-year-old Algerian man, was later shot and wounded after a dramatic motorway chase.