Video: Buhari has right to be treated by the country – Femi Adesina

By Nwafor Sunday

The special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina has said via Channels that the president has the right to be treated by the country.

“Though I don’t know who pays Buhari’s health bills but as the president of Nigeria, he has a right to be treated by the country”, Adesina said.

In respect to a question thrown on him on the president’s inability to travel for six hours, the media aide who had earlier described Buhari as a sharp, smart and lucid man unequivocally said that Mr. President is a man of tremendous energy.

He equally quoted Buhari to have said that, “I have never been this ill in my life, not even as a young man.”