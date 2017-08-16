If Buhari , Garba Shehu are willing to learn PDP will tutor them … – Reno Omokri

The former aide of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has said that

if President Muhammadu Buhari and his Senior Special Assistant to the Garba Shehu are willing to learn the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, can arrange a course for them and tutor them on the subject-how to grow your economy to be the largest in Africa.

Reno Omokri in a statement on Tuesday, refuting Shehu’s claim that there was no capital project completed under Jonathan’s PDP government said: “It is quite sad that Garba Shehu does not know that oil constitutes only 15 per cent of Nigeria’s GDP and thus a fall in the price of oil should not lead to a collapse of the Nigerian economy as has been experienced under President Buhari.’

“If Garba and his boss are willing to learn, the Jonathan Foundation and the Peoples Democratic Party can arrange a course for them to be tutored on the subject-how to grow your economy to be the largest in Africa. We make bold that we are experienced in that area.

“Obviously Garba Shehu has forgotten that when his boss was commissioning the Abuja-Kaduna 187KM fast railway that enables Nigerians work in Abuja and live in Kaduna, he was forced to admit that the project was conceived, built and completed by the Jonathan administration.

“At that event, President Muhammadu Buhari said about the $1.5 billion project and I quote ‘This project was conceived by a previous administration, started by the last government.’ My question to Mr. Shehu is this-who is a liar between him and his boss?

“I also urge Garba Shehu to take note of the fact that the only Federal University in his boss’s home state of Katsina was built by the Jonathan administration in addition to 13 other universities and 165 Almajiri schools built all over Nigeria. For people who don’t value education, I am not surprised that they see this as “nothing to show!”

“No wonder they are against restructuring and want to throw the report of the 2014 National Conference into the dustbin,” he said.

“Mr. Garba Shehu would do well to remember that his boss promised Nigerians 3 million jobs every year. Rather, according to the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics, 4.58 million jobs, created by the Jonathan led PDP administration, were lost in his boss’s first year.”

“How can a defeated Boko Haram now have the ability to kidnap policewomen and oil explorers? How can a defeated Boko Haram attack military formations? How can a defeated Boko Haram carry out more suicide bombings in the last eight months than at any other time in Nigeria’s history?”

“Garba Shehu can continue living in his fool’s paradise but he should give Nigerians more credit than to issue the pathetic tissue of lies that he called a response to former President Jonathan’s comments at this past weekend’s non elective Congress of the PDP.

“The time for propaganda is long gone. Anybody who wants to differ should speak to those issues raised, and not boasts about accomplishments that are not visible. The succeeding administration has been on the saddle for more than half of its four-year tenure.”