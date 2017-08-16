Brothers accused of aiding S-African lady to export cocaine

By Innocent Anaba

Two brothers, Onowu Sunday and Onowu Chukwuka, have been arraigned before a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, for aiding a convicted South African lady, Lorato Lekganyane, to export 1.210 kilogrammes of cocaine.

The Onowus were arraigned before Justice AbdulAziz Anka by the National Drugs Laws Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, on a three-count charge of conspiracy, unlawful exportation of the said banned drug and aiding and abetting.

In the charge through its prosecutor, Augustine Nwagu, NDLEA alleged that the two had, between April and May 2016, conspired with a South African, Lerato Lekganyane, who had been convicted by a Nigeria Federal High Court, to export 1.210 kilogrammes of cocaine.

It was also alleged that on May 20, 2016, at Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, they, without lawful authority, exported 1.210 kilogrammes of cocaine.

NDLEA also alleged that the second defendant, Onowu Isaac, aided the convicted South African lady in exporting the banned drug.

The Owowus pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Upon their not guilty plea, the prosecutor pleaded with the court to remand them in prison custody.

But their lawyer, Prosper Ojakovo, pleaded with the court to admit his clients to bail, contending that the first defendant had earlier been admitted to bail.

He urged the court to allow him to continue with the former bail terms.

On the second defendant, Ojakovo prayed the court to admit him to bail in the most liberal terms.

However, the trial judge, Justice Anka, ordered that the second defendant, Isaac, be remanded in prison’s custody, pending the hearing of his bail application and adjourned the matter till tomorrow for hearing of the second defendant’s bail application.