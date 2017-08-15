Breaking: Iyede women shut Ughelli-Asaba Road over herdsmen menace

By Egufe Yafugborhi

IYEYE: WOMEN in Iyede community, Isoko North local government area, Delta state, have shut that axis of the busy Ughelli – Asaba Road to traffic in an intensifying protest over the menace of herdsmen in the area.

The women, joined by the community youths and men at the background, set off for the mass action at dawn, denying vehicles access to and fro on that axis.

“Our major pain are the deaths, rape and trauma being suffered by our mothers and young girls at the mercy of marauding herdsmen. If we can no longer go to our farms again because of herdsmen, on what do we now survive as poor farmers.

“It is as much inciting that the government of the day does not even care about our plight. We will remain here. No car will past through Iyede till those who should care give assurance that the herdsmen are out of our lives. They are no more welcomed in our land”, one of the protesters screamed.