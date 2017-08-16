Breaking: Charly Boy suspends protest, says next line of action would be made known

By Nwafor Sunday

The leader of anti-Buhari protesters ‘OurmumuDonDo’ has Wednesday, announced the suspension of its activities pending when they will communicate members to resume.

According to Thecable, the area father who spoke at the unity fountain today said that “We are not deterred by the intimidation and harassment by the sponsored thugs and we cannot be cowed by a few group of people.

“What government want to do is to ensure that we have a clash with the hired crowd and we will not allow that to happen,” he said.

Recall that on Tuesday group of alleged pro-Buhari’s attacked him and his cohorts at the Wuse market, injuring many and destroying his vehicle.

