Breaking: Again Boko Haram attacks two communities in Adamawa

Suspected members of the Islamist Boko Haram sect, Monday night, attacked two communities, Nyibango and Muduhu, both in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa state sending residents to flight for dear life.

Recall that few days ago, a similar attack was launched in a neighbouring Mildu village in the same local government area where at least seven people lost their lives.

However, confirming the Monday’s attack, Chairman of Madagali Local Government Area, Yusuf Muhammed, said it lasted for about two hours and that the terrorists killed livestocks, looted and burnt many houses.

“They looted foodstuff, killed livestock and burnt the villages completely, including churches and the residence of one councillor, John Hammajam” he stated.

Reports say a fleeing villager, Hamma Adamu, said the terrorists shot sporadically before looting and razing the houses. He said the buildings razed included places of worship.

However, no lost of life has been reported yet.