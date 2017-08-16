Bolt set for Man U debut

Sprint sensation, USAIN Bolt, has signed for Manchester United — to play a charity football match against Barcelona.

The lifelong fan was to make his first appearance since retiring from athletics to line up alongside legends Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes at Old Trafford on September 2.

But after pulling his hamstring in his final race at the World Championships in London on Saturday (Sunday AEST), the 30-year-old athlete might not be fit.

“This has been his dream for many years. He’s desperate to do it as long as he can get over the injury,” A source said.

The Jamaican sprinter will also train with German club Borussia Dortmund. He said: “I’ve always said I wanted to play football. It’s something I’ll be good at.”

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old has been offered a trial at Championship side Burton.

The unlikely opportunity comes after Brewers chairman Ben Robinson revealed a trial offer would be forthcoming should Bolt be interested.

Robinson told SunSport, “I’m sure we would (offer a trial) and that the manager would. He’s quick, if nothing else!

“He’s done great for his sport athletics and if you look at Adam Gemili who was in the 4x100m relay he played football when he was younger.

“We would be very interested, obviously, I’m sure the manager would give him a trial. He’s done a tremendous amount for his sport.

“If he can apply the same amount of enthusiasm and dedication to soccer then who knows what might lie ahead?

“The standard is very high (in the Championship) and obviously he would need a level of talent to get his place in the team.”

NAN